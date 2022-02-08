Under the auspices of FAO, Iraq seeks to host a regional summit on water disputes

Shafaq News/ Iraq seeks to bring Baghdad, Ankara, and Tehran together under the auspices of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to deliberate the distribution of water shares between the three neighboring countries, Iraq's Minister of Agriculture Mohammad al-Khafaji said on Tuesday.

Al-Khafaji said in a press conference earlier today, "the Near East regional meeting is vital. It is a success to Iraq, Ministry of Agriculture, and the FAO."

"More than 30 countries participated in the conference," he added, "many topics related food security were discussed."

The Minister said that Iraq has filed a request to the FAO to organize a meeting between Baghdad, Ankara, and Tehran to discuss water disputes.