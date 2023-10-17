Ankara extends military deployment in Iraq, Syria

Shafaq News / The Turkish Parliament unanimously approved a presidential memorandum on Tuesday, extending the Turkish military's missions in Iraq and Syria for an additional two years.

The memorandum, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, highlighted the escalating risks and threats posed by developments in regions adjacent to Turkey's southern land borders, coupled with the persisting environment of conflict jeopardizing national security.

The document underscored Turkey's "profound commitment to safeguarding the territorial integrity, national unity, and stability of its neighbor, Iraq".

Furthermore, the memorandum addressed the direct impact of the continued presence of elements affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and ISIS in Iraq on regional peace, stability, and security.