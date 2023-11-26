Iraqi financial delegation heads to Ankara to discuss trade with Turkey

Shafaq News / A government source revealed on Sunday that a financial delegation would depart for Ankara the following Monday to discuss and stabilize the trade exchange between Iraq and Turkey through recognized legal and banking methods.

This visit aims to continue the discussions initiated during the initial round of talks held in Baghdad on Wednesday, November 15.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the delegation includes the financial advisor to the Prime Minister, three officials from the Iraqi Central Bank, and twelve bank managers from Iraqi financial institutions.

They are set to conduct discussions with several Turkish financial and banking institutions, including the Central Bank of Turkey, the Banking Association, and the Turkish Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency.

The discussions will primarily focus on various topics, including negotiations with Turkish banks to establish correspondent accounts for Iraqi banks in different foreign currencies, facilitating settlements between the two countries, and resolving impediments hindering the execution of this process.

The Iraqi financial delegation is expected to discuss easing the use of credit cards for Iraqi residents and tourists in the Turkish banking market.

The regulation of trade exchange between the two nations will be deliberated through Turkish and Iraqi customs authorities matching supplied goods to Iraq with financial transfer documents via foreign currency exchange windows, ensuring the protection and stability of trade interests between both countries.