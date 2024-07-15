Syria's al-Assad sets conditions for meeting Erdogan

Shafaq News/ Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Monday that he would only meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan if discussions focus on Ankara's support for "terrorism" and the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory.

"The problem is not the meeting, but its content," al-Assad stated in a video clip released by the presidency, addressing reporters in Damascus.

Turkiye severed ties with Syria in 2011 following the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, supporting rebels seeking to oust al-Assad. The Syrian leader views these rebels as terrorists. Ankara has also established a "safe zone" in northern Syria, where Turkish troops are stationed, and has conducted several cross-border military operations against militants it claims threaten Turkiye's national security.

Earlier in July, Erdogan expressed willingness to invite al-Assad for talks aimed at restoring relations. Al-Assad, however, emphasized that the basis for such a meeting must address the core issues.

"What is the basis for the meeting? Would it be ending the reasons for the problem, which are supporting terrorism and withdrawing from Syrian lands? This is the core of the problem," al-Assad said.

He added that he would welcome any initiative aimed at improving bilateral ties, provided that the fundamental issues are addressed.