Asaib Ahl al-Haq head pushes constitutional deadlines as Iraq’s government talks stall

Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais Al-Khazali, a part of the Shiite Coordination Framework, Iraq’s largest parliamentary bloc, on Tuesday pushed Iraq’s rival blocs to meet constitutional deadlines for electing a president and forming a government, as stalled talks deepen the country’s political paralysis.

Al-Khazali met separately in Baghdad with a delegation from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) led by presidential candidate Nizar Amedi, and with former prime minister Haider Al-Abadi, urging adherence to the constitutional timetable for the presidency and government formation, according to a statement from his office.

In talks with the PUK delegation, Al-Khazali framed the presidential vote as a test of constitutional discipline, arguing that further slippage risks entrenching instability. The meeting also addressed coordination between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and broader political files requiring cross-bloc engagement.

A separate meeting with Al-Abadi echoed the same message. Both sides warned that prolonged delays would compound political, security, and economic pressures, underscoring the need for coordination among national forces at a sensitive juncture.

The meetings came as efforts by the ruling State Administration Coalition (SAC), which brings together Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish leaders, again failed to break the impasse. Talks held Sunday at the government palace ended without agreement on filling the posts of president and prime minister. Parliament’s media department later issued Wednesday’s session agenda without a presidential vote, reinforcing the stalemate.

A source within the Coordination Framework said caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has received a proposal to extend his government’s mandate for one year with limited powers as a stopgap. Meanwhile, Nouri Al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law coalition and a key figure in the Framework, reiterated his bid for the premiership despite explicit US opposition, insisting the choice of prime minister is a domestic decision governed by constitutional institutions.

The United States warned against any return to power by Al-Maliki, saying his comeback would trigger a complete cutoff of US support and jeopardize Iraq’s future stability.

