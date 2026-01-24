Nouri Al-Maliki officially nominated for Iraqi premiership

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) on Saturday officially nominated Nouri al-Maliki for the post of prime minister, presenting him as the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc.

In a statement, the alliance said it held a meeting at the office of Hadi al-Amiri, head of the Badr Organization, during which participants reviewed political developments and the next phase, citing national responsibility and the need to complete constitutional requirements.

Following what it described as an “in-depth and extensive discussion,” the Framework said it approved al-Maliki’s nomination by majority vote, pointing to his political and administrative experience and his role in managing state affairs.

The alliance reaffirmed its full commitment to work with all national forces to form “a strong and effective government” capable of addressing challenges, delivering services, and safeguarding Iraq’s security and unity.

It also urged Iraq’s parliament to convene the session designated for electing the president in line with constitutional timelines, a step required before formally assigning a prime minister-designate to form a government.

Al-Maliki, who previously served two terms as prime minister between 2006 and 2014, remains a key figure within the CF, an umbrella alliance of Shiite parties that holds more than 175 seats out of Iraq’s 329-member parliament.

