President Barzani congratulates Al-Maliki, calls for inclusive government formation
2026-01-25T18:24:13+00:00
Shafaq News– Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday congratulated State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki after the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) named him as its nominee for Iraq’s prime minister.
According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, during a phone call with Al-Maliki, Barzani voiced hope that the next government will be capable of addressing Iraq’s challenges and meeting public expectations nationwide.
This is a breaking story...