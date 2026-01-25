President Barzani congratulates Al-Maliki, calls for inclusive government formation

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday congratulated State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki after the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) named him as its nominee for Iraq’s prime minister.

According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, during a phone call with Al-Maliki, Barzani voiced hope that the next government will be capable of addressing Iraq’s challenges and meeting public expectations nationwide.

This is a breaking story...