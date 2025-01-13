President Barzani and SLC Leader meet in Baghdad to address national and regional challenges

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, and Leader of the State of Law Coalition (SLC), Nouri Al-Maliki, met in Baghdad to discuss enhancing national partnership and resolving the issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, both sides also discussed regional developments, particularly the situation in Syria, and the implications of the Middle East's circumstances on Iraq and the broader region.

In this context, they emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to maintain peace and stability in the country.

Stressing the necessity of adhering to the constitution to ensure the rights of all components of Iraq, they highlighted “the need to strengthen political dialogue among Iraqi political forces and parties, and to unite efforts to address the current challenges facing the country,” the statement added.