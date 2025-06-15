Iraq’s Asaib Ahl al-Haq warns US against backing Israel

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Military Spokesperson for Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Jawad Al-Talibawi, warned the United States against participating in any Israeli aggression targeting Iran.

In a statement, Al-Talibawi asserted, “The facts have become clear, and there is no longer any room for retreat.”

Earlier, the US Embassy in Baghdad issued a security alert warning American citizens in Iraq of increased risks of violence or potential attacks against US facilities.

Separately, Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah threatened to strike US interests and military bases across the region should Washington intervene militarily in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.