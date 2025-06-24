Iran-backed Iraqi factions: Iran thwarted Israel’s war goals

Shafaq News/ Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, declared on Tuesday that Israel failed to achieve any of its objectives during the war with Iran.

Al-Khazali added that “Iran achieved victory by transferring the battle inside Israeli territory, with its missiles continuing to strike targets across the usurping entity until the final moments.”

He expressed hope that this “victory” would pave the way to ending Gaza war.

Asaib Ahl al-Haq is a Shiite political and paramilitary group in Iraq, originally formed as an offshoot of the Mahdi Army during the US-led occupation. It played a prominent role in Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and holds seats in parliament through its political wing.

The group is also a key member of Iraq’s Coordination Framework, the largest political coalition.