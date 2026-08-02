World Cup 2026 hero Vozinha to complete Colo-Colo move

Shafaq News

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha is traveling to Chile with his agent to complete a move to Colo-Colo after a delayed arrival raised doubts over the transfer.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday that the agreement was confirmed, with Vozinha only having to pass a medical examination and sign the final documents before the Chilean club announces the deal.

Colo-Colo President Anibal Mosa had confirmed an agreement with the free agent in July. Vozinha’s agent, Bernardo Vasconcelos, later attributed the postponed journey to personal matters and dismissed reports of an offer from Morocco’s RS Berkane as “unfounded speculation.”

World Cup Rise

Vozinha, whose full name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, emerged as one of Cape Verde’s leading players during the country’s first World Cup appearance. He helped his nation hold eventual champions Spain to a goalless draw in the group stage and take eventual runners-up Argentina into extra time in the Round of 32.

The goalkeeper entered the tournament without a club after leaving Portuguese second-tier side Chaves, but his performances earned him a place in FIFA’s fan-selected World Cup team and attracted international attention.

Mosa acknowledged that Colo-Colo considered both Vozinha’s displays and his increased commercial profile when pursuing the signing.

Reuters reported that the proposed deal includes an initial six-month contract with an option for another year.

Colo-Colo are also seeking permission for the goalkeeper to wear “Vozinha” on his shirt because Chilean competition rules generally require players to display a legal surname rather than a nickname.