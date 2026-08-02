Baghdad condemns Damietta port attack

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq condemned the drone strike on two vessels in Egypt's Damietta Port during a phone call between Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

An unidentified drone caused fires aboard two gas vessels at the port on July 29, according to Egypt’s cabinet. The Wall Street Journal later reported, citing two unnamed Egyptian officials, that Cairo held Iran responsible and viewed the strike as an attempt to widen the regional conflict, a report Egypt subsequently rejected, stressing that any findings would be announced by the competent state authorities.

pic.twitter.com/RJ13xnBndG — Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt (@MFAEgOfficial) August 1, 2026

Iran denied involvement, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warning against Israeli plots and false-flag operations aimed at undermining regional peace. Yemen's Houthi movement also rejected reports linking it to the incident, saying its military operations target only Saudi Arabia.