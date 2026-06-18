US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Thursday the end of the military blockade imposed on all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports, one day after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding remotely to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"All US military efforts related to enforcing the blockade have ceased," CENTCOM said, noting that naval forces would remain in the region to monitor compliance with all aspects of the agreement and ensure its continued implementation.

Today, U.S. forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President's direction. American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All U.S. military blockade… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 18, 2026

In its latest update on June 14, the command claimed that 142 commercial vessels had altered their routes in line with the restrictions, while US forces disabled nine vessels that ignored the order since the blockade began on April 13.