Iraq dismantles human trafficking, organ trade networks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency dismantled three dangerous criminal networks operating in human trafficking, the agency's Anti-Human Trafficking Directorate announced on Friday.

Among those networks was an international ring specialized in trafficking human organs and exploiting victims through the illegal sale of kidneys, the directorate clarified in a statement, adding that members of the networks were arrested and evidence confirming their involvement in criminal activity was seized.

The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights previously reported that authorities detained 5,107 people in human-trafficking investigations during 2025, while 385 victims were formally identified.