Begging in Iraq: poverty, human trafficking, and the struggle for solutions

Shafaq News / Begging persists as a widespread issue in Iraq, despite the Ministry of Interior and other governmental bodies striving to mitigate and address the problem. The perpetuation of this situation can be attributed to several factors, with poverty being the most significant. Despite various implemented measures, poverty has not decreased by more than 20% in over a decade, as they fail to tackle the root cause of the issue.

Specialists have identified the most pressing concern related to begging as its integration into human trafficking. Certain criminal gangs exploit beggars and groups involved in begging, entangling the practice with other crimes that target vulnerable Iraqis. This is particularly prevalent in impoverished areas plagued by economic, social, and psychological problems.

To combat begging, the Interior Ministry has launched a campaign aimed at eradicating the issue in Baghdad and the surrounding governorates. This effort involves collaboration with the Supreme Judicial Council and other supportive sectoral organizations. However, Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Khaled al-Mahanna asserts that the battle against begging extends beyond this campaign.

Al-Mahanna explains that the fight involves numerous sectoral entities, including the Ministry of Labor, which is responsible for providing social protection to beggars, particularly those desperately in need of financial assistance due to unemployment or other hardships that prevent them from meeting their daily needs.

Furthermore, al-Mahanna states, "There are individuals who consider begging as a profession, and operations have been conducted to combat human trafficking gangs. Six major groups have been apprehended in Baghdad and subsequently brought before the appropriate courts."

Al-Mahanna also stresses the importance of ongoing operations against these criminal organizations. He notes that foreign beggars are deported upon capture, whereas local beggars might resume begging following the conclusion of their detainment.

A 12-year-old orphan girl who was abandoned by her mother has resorted to begging in the Karbala governorate. Initially cared for by her stepmother, she was eventually asked to beg for a living, as her stepmother, a housewife, had no means to support her. The girl, who used to live in one of the southern governorates, moved to Karbala due to its higher population and influx of tourists from other regions. She earns 15,000-30,000 dinars daily, and up to 100,000 dinars during pilgrimage season. Her stepmother takes a portion of her earnings for her own use.

Begging in Karbala is an unwelcome issue that affects both residents and visitors. Statistics suggest that over 85% of beggars are not genuinely impoverished. According to Majid al-Khayyat, head of the Iraqi Center for Media Studies and Research, some of these individuals come from non-Arab Islamic countries.

Al-Khayyat explained to Shafaq News Agency that beggars arrive in Karbala because they are unknown in the city and can take advantage of foreign tourists. He emphasized that most of these beggars receive social protection salaries, but continue to beg due to the ease of earning money this way.

Raghad Sabbar, a social researcher, concurred with al-Khayyat on the issue of begging as a profession. She called for stricter punishment as a deterrent and cited the economic situation and family disintegration as the primary reasons for the prevalence of begging. In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, she urged beggars to seek work that maintains their dignity while providing for their daily needs, and stressed that the government should not always be blamed, as there are criminal organizations profiting from beggars.

Former member of the High Commission for Human Rights Ali al-Bayati called for genuine measures to address the severity of the problem, which has previously only been met with half-hearted solutions by state institutions. These institutions typically detain beggars before releasing them, without investigating the underlying causes that led them to beg or become involved in human trafficking, nor providing them with opportunities for a decent life.

Al-Bayati emphasized that various state institutions, such as the ministries of interior, labor, planning, and health, must collaborate with civil society organizations and the media to combat begging and enhance law enforcement agencies' capabilities. Without such efforts, the problem cannot be resolved.

Legal expert Ali al-Tamimi discussed the penalties for recruiting children to beg and the Anti-Human Trafficking Law. He explained that the Iraqi Penal Code prescribes simple imprisonment and fines for begging in Articles 390, 391, and 392, with the possibility of being placed under state supervision in cases of repeat offenses. However, al-Tamimi noted that the wording of these articles seems to permit begging for those who do not work, emphasizing that he does not support penalties unless alternatives are available.

According to the Human Trafficking Law 28 of 2018, those involved in human trafficking can face imprisonment, the death penalty, and fines ranging from five to ten million dinars. When asked if recruiting young people for begging could be considered human trafficking, al-Tamimi agreed, stating that it constitutes trading in the lives of vulnerable youth, destroying their futures. He argued that if the law were enforced, begging mafias would cease to exist.

Al-Tamimi pointed out that the Iraqi Juvenile Welfare Law 76, issued in 1983, needs amendment to address the issue of deteriorating childhood conditions in Iraq. He emphasized that the effective implementation of the Anti-Human Trafficking Law requires significant intelligence efforts, community cooperation, and the activation of reporting mechanisms, suggesting amendments in this regard as well.