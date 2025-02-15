Kirkuk busts begging ring, arrests leader

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, security forces in Kirkuk arrested a suspected gang leader accused of managing an extensive network of beggars in the city.

The operation unfolded after authorities received intelligence regarding an individual overseeing illicit begging activities. The suspect, driving a Jeep, attempted to evade a security checkpoint but was swiftly surrounded and apprehended near the Kirkuk district office by emergency patrol units under the supervision of Emergency Police Director Issam Zangana.

A security source told Shafaq News that two individuals—one from Kirkuk and another from Baghdad—were found in the suspect’s vehicle, along with illegal communication devices, mobile phones, cash, and placards bearing falsified messages designed to solicit public sympathy.

Authorities also discovered a child being exploited for begging and counterfeit promotional signs distributed across Kirkuk under the guise of charitable work, which were allegedly used to facilitate fraudulent money collection.

The arrested gang is said to have operated an organized network that deployed beggars daily to manipulate public emotions and extract funds from unsuspecting citizens.

Begging in Iraq is a multifaceted issue deeply rooted in poverty, social instability, and human trafficking.

Economic hardships, high unemployment, and the displacement of large segments of the population have contributed to its prevalence. Criminal networks increasingly exploit these vulnerabilities by coercing individuals—often women and children—into begging.

In response, the Iraqi government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the Supreme Judicial Council, has intensified efforts to combat this practice. While estimates suggest there are over half a million beggars in the country, including many foreign nationals, authorities have deported more than 10,000 since 2023, though significant challenges remain.