Kirkuk police arrest two suspects for drug trafficking

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kirkuk police reported the arrest of two individuals on drug trafficking charges.

A source in the police told Shafaq News Agency, "Based on intelligence and judicial orders, a joint force from the Directorate of Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances in Kirkuk, along with force from the Kirkuk Police Directorate's tactical regiment, apprehended two suspects trafficking drugs from Erbil in the Altun Kupri area."

The source added, "Half a kilogram of crystal meth was seized, and the suspects have been referred to the judiciary for prosecution."

The UNODC report for July 2024, titled "Drug Trafficking Dynamics across Iraq and the Middle East," stated, "Drugs are known to flow through Wasit and Diyala and to be smuggled across disputed areas such as Kirkuk, as well as the provinces of Saladin and Ninewa (Nineveh)."

According to the report, the General Directorates of Anti-Narcotics in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah said there are suspicions of drugs being produced in clandestine laboratories on the outskirts of urban centers near the mountainous borders and around cities such as Kirkuk and Tuz Khurmatu.