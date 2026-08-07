US to lift Iran port blockade after Hormuz deal

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The United States will lift its blockade of Iranian ports once an agreement is announced restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a US official told Reuters on Friday, adding that Washington expects a deal soon.

Iranian negotiators were awaiting final approval from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council for an understanding on navigation through the strategic waterway, Axios earlier reported, citing a diplomat from a country involved in the mediation. US President Donald Trump separately told reporters at the White House that talks with Iran were underway.

The proposed arrangement would regulate commercial passage through waters controlled by Iran and Oman, while Washington continues to insist that the strait remain open to shipping without impediments.

Only 33 vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz from Monday through Thursday this week, down from 50 during the same period a week earlier and well below the roughly 130 to 140 ships that typically transited each week before the February 28 outbreak of war.

Reuters reported that Tehran had sought fees equivalent to 5% to 7% of cargo values, while Oman discussed charges of around 3% and Washington opposed fees altogether. Shipping and insurance sources warned that payments to Iranian authorities could conflict with US sanctions and insurance requirements.

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