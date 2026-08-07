Hormuz traffic falls to 33 ships this week

Shafaq News- Middle East

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell sharply this week as markets monitored talks between Iran and Oman over reopening the strategic waterway, according to vessel-tracking data cited by Reuters.

Data from Kpler showed that 33 vessels transited the strait between Monday and Thursday, down from 50 during the same period a week earlier. Only six crude oil tankers have exited Hormuz so far this week, while 21 vessels have entered the waterway, most of them using the Iranian shipping lane, the data showed.

On Thursday, four vessels passed through the strait, including the Nissos Kea, a crude carrier transporting about 2 million barrels of Basrah crude loaded in Iraq. The remaining vessels comprised two liquefied petroleum gas carriers and a bulk carrier.

Several Chinese and Indian refiners have sought tankers this week to load Iraqi crude at the Basrah Oil Terminal, attracted by discounts of nearly $30 per barrel on Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium grades offered by Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO. However, no vessels had been chartered as shipowners remained reluctant to enter the waterway, shipping sources told Reuters.

Before Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Feb. 28, about 130 to 140 vessels transited the passage daily.

Iran and Oman are holding talks on a framework to manage passage through the strait, a track that has emerged as the main active diplomatic channel. The discussions center on arrangements for a temporary safe route, modeled in part on traffic-management systems used in other strategic waterways, though Tehran continues to insist that management of the strait is the responsibility of its coastal states.

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