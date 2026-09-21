Shafaq News- Baghdad

Ashab Al-Kahf said on Monday that any regulation of its weapons must follow the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Iraq.

In a statement, the armed faction said regulating weapons was a national issue that could serve Iraq’s interests, but should come only after the departure of the US-led Global Coalition and other US and Turkish forces, which it described as “occupying forces.”

“The ultimate purpose of the resistance’s weapons is to protect Iraq and its sovereignty,” the faction said.

Ashab Al-Kahf also expressed “full commitment and absolute confidence” in Akram Al-Kaabi, secretary-general of Harakat Al-Nujaba.

The group, which operates under the broader Islamic Resistance in Iraq banner, first emerged publicly in 2019 and has previously claimed or threatened attacks against US, Turkish and Israeli interests. It has not publicly identified a formal leadership structure.

Ashab Al-Kahf has repeatedly rejected calls to surrender its weapons. Harakat Al-Nujaba and Kataib Hezbollah have taken similar positions, linking disarmament to the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq.

Read more: Iraq factions resist disarmament as coalition exit nears