Shafaq News- Gaza/ Ramallah

At least four Palestinians were reported killed in Gaza on Monday as Israeli fire and drone strikes continued across the enclave, while Israeli forces detained dozens of Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank.

Gaza health authorities put the latest cumulative toll at 73,914 killed and 174,952 injured since October 7, 2023. Hospitals received four bodies and 17 wounded over the previous 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, 1,394 Palestinians have been killed and 4,839 injured, while 834 bodies have been recovered from the rubble, according to the latest health update.

Monday’s fatalities included child Ismail Al-Bardawil, who died from wounds sustained in Israeli gunfire in Al-Mawasi, and Muhsen Ahmad Mustafa Bahja, who was killed by Israeli drone fire in northern Gaza.

Later, a Palestinian was killed and several others wounded when an Israeli drone struck a group of people in Al-Sikka in central Khan Younis. A girl was also killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza City’s Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

This is a breaking story…