Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military said on Saturday that Muhammad Suleiman Byouk, a commander in Hamas’s military wing, was killed in a strike two days earlier in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the military said Byouk participated in the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel and had planted explosive devices across Gaza during the war, including recently, targeting Israeli troops.

It also accused him of planning attacks against Israeli forces and civilians and of working to rebuild Hamas’s capabilities and prepare the group for further operations, which the military described as a violation of the ceasefire.

The announcement came as Gaza health officials said at least three Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday.

One strike near Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza killed Basir Al-Bursh, son of Munir Al-Bursh, director-general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, according to medics and family members.

The Israeli military said it had targeted several militants on Saturday, including Basir Al-Bursh, but provided no further details.

Gaza health authorities said on Saturday that 73,910 Palestinians had been killed and 174,914 wounded since October 7, 2023, when Israel launched its military campaign following a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.