Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Ansarallah movement (Houthis) targeted the Saudi capital Riyadh and the city of Yanbu with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, the group said on Saturday.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the attacks hit their targets and caused large fires at the targeted sites.

Saree said the attacks came in response to continued Saudi airstrikes, claiming Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets operating from Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases had carried out 732 strikes, causing civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن استهداف أهدافاً حساسة في عاصمة العدو السعودي الرياض واستهداف شركة أرامكو في ينبع بعدد كبير من الصواريخ الباليستية والمجنحة والطائرات المسيرة - 19 سبتمبر 2026مبيان صادرٌ عن القواتِ المسلحة اليمنيةِبسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيمِقالَ تعالى: {فَمَنِ… — الإعلام الحربي اليمني (@MMY1444) September 19, 2026

Meanwhile, government forces reported 13 soldiers and at least 12 Houthi fighters killed in clashes in Marib, Taiz and Lahj.

#مأربأبطال قواتنا المسلحة يحبطون محاولة تسلل نفذتها ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية المدعومة من إيران في قطاع الفليحة جنوبي محافظة مأرب. المواجهات انتهت بمصرع 12 عنصرا حوثيا وإصابة آخرين، فيما فر بقية العناصر المتسللة تحت نيران أبطال الجيش.*المركز الإعلامي للقوات المسلحة* — المركز الإعلامي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@Yem_army_media) September 19, 2026

AFP reported earlier today black smoke near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, saying it came from a fire at a Saudi Aramco fuel tank near the airport. The agency also reported major disruptions at the airport, including flight cancellations and delays.

It also cited two Houthi military sources as saying Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps experts visited Bab al-Mandab, the port and airport of Mocha, and the Jabal al-Nar military camp east of the city, where they inspected tunnel excavation in nearby hills and discussed installing radar systems near Mocha and on Zuqar Island in the southern Red Sea.