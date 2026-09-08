Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Riyadh

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) said on Tuesday that they carried out a “qualitative and extensive military operation” targeting Saudi Aramco facilities and a military airbase in southern Saudi Arabia, “in response” to Saudi airstrikes on Yemen over the past three days.

Military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at Aramco sites in Abha, Najran, Jizan, and the Economic City, as well as King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, citing “precise and direct” hits that caused “significant damage.”

بيانٌ صادرٌ عنِ القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنيةِ بسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيم قال تعالى: {{ وَلَمَنِ ٱنتَصَرَ بَعۡدَ ظُلۡمِهِۦ فَأُو۟لَـٰۤىِٕكَ مَا عَلَیۡهِم مِّن سَبِیلٍ } صدق اللهُ العظيممنذُ اثني عشرَ عاماً وشعبُنا اليمنيُّ العزيزُ يتعرضُ للعدوانِ والحصارِ منْ قبلِ العدوِّ… pic.twitter.com/jfJqJvJ0GA — العميد.يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) September 8, 2026

Saudi forces, according to Saree, carried out 121 airstrikes from King Khalid Air Base and King Fahd Air Base in Taif, targeting Marib, Al-Bayda, Al-Hudaydah, Taiz, and Al-Jawf. He also blamed Riyadh for the “Al-Jawf massacre,” which he said “claimed the lives of a large number of inmates at the central prison in Al-Hazm, including women and children.”

Earlier Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry accused the Houthis of attacks on civilian and economic sites across four southern cities, saying 73 people, among them women and children, were wounded.