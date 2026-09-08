Shafaq News- Saladin

A teenager died after allegedly being tortured in Tuz Khurmatu, eastern Saladin province, with his father and maternal uncle arrested in connection with the case, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Preliminary findings indicate that the incident, which occurred in the Al-Jumhuriya neighborhood, may have stemmed from a financial dispute involving transactions through the online game PUBG.

The victim, born in 2010, was transferred to forensic medicine for examination. Security and judicial authorities are investigating the death and possible motive, but have yet to provide an official account.

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