Shafaq News- Basra

Iran’s new consul general in Basra, Mostafa Tarfi, arrived in the province on Tuesday, outlining economic, security, cultural, and religious tourism ties as priorities for his posting.

“Our two countries share deep historical and cultural ties,” Tarfi told a press conference. He pointed to opportunities for closer Iraq-Iran engagement, particularly in supporting development and economic growth.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry appointed Tarfi earlier this month to succeed Ali Abedi as consul general in Basra.

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