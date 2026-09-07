Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Worsening air pollution and environmental threats in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) are emerging, Aynda, an environmental protection organization, warned on Monday, describing poor air quality as one of the main challenges to public health and the environment.

The warning came as the world marks the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

In a statement, the organization said Iraq and KRI are facing serious environmental and public health challenges, adding that Iraq ranks 166th out of 177 countries in environmental performance and conservation. “This reflects the country’s deteriorating environmental conditions and its position near the bottom of the global ranking.”

Aynda identified unregulated refineries, vehicle emissions, private generators, waste dumping and burning, industrial pollution, and the loss of forests and green spaces as major contributors to air pollution in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. The organization reported 138 unregulated refineries, more than 2.4 million vehicles registered in the Kurdistan Region, around 7,000 private generators, and daily waste production of about 7,000 tons.

It called for stronger environmental oversight, cleaner energy sources, improved air-quality monitoring, better emissions controls, and greater cooperation among government institutions, civil society, and citizens to address the country’s growing environmental and public health challenges.