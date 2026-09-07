Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Region’s General Directorate of Counter-Terrorism said it arrested a wanted ISIS suspect during an operation in the Bazian subdistrict of Al-Sulaymaniyah province on Monday.

The agency identified the suspect as Abdulmumin Ahmed Saleh Al-Rifai, alleging that he pledged allegiance to ISIS in Al-Qayyarah in 2015 and joined its logistics and support division. He subsequently fought Iraqi army and other security forces in the group’s self-proclaimed Saladin Province.

Following ISIS’s loss of its territorial strongholds in Iraq in 2017, Al-Rifai fled to Syria and stayed at Al-Hol camp, according to the statement. He returned to Iraq a year later, was transferred to Al-Hajj Ali camp in Mosul, and eventually settled in Bazian.

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