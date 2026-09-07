Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Crude oil exports from Kirkuk fields and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) remain at around 220,000 barrels per day (bpd), three oil sources told Shafaq News on Monday.

Kirkuk accounts for about 150,000 bpd of the total, with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) supplying the remaining 70,000 bpd. The oil is pumped from the Saralu station through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline to Ceyhan for shipment to international markets.

Flows remain stable, though volumes could fluctuate depending on field output and technical conditions along the route, according to the sources.

Iraq and Turkiye signed a one-year agreement on Aug. 1 providing for at least 750,000 bpd of crude exports through the northern route while negotiations continue over a broader framework

Read more: Kirkuk targets 1M bpd oil exports through Turkiye

The arrangement supports a Baghdad-Erbil deal covering shipments from Kirkuk and the KRI, giving Iraq an alternative export route as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz constrain operations at its southern terminals.

Before the regional war, around 95% of Iraqi crude exports passed through Hormuz. Oil Minister Basim Al-Abadi reported on Aug. 17 that the country shipped about 49 million barrels in July, while daily volumes had risen to around two million bpd in August, their highest level since the crisis began but still below pre-war levels.

Read more: No exit but Hormuz: Iraq’s economic vulnerability exposed