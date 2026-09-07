Shafaq News- Beirut

A series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Kfar Tibnit and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon, while a large explosion was reported in Bani Hayyan, with no casualties reported, Lebanese media outlets said on Monday.

Another airstrike hit the al-Reyhan area along the Sajd road, killing one person, according to local reports.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun described the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, including the killing of civilians, the destruction and burning of homes, and property damage, as condemned, unacceptable, and unjustified crimes.

Following a meeting with French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin, Aoun added that the attacks target the framework agreement and undermine efforts to halt the escalation in southern Lebanon and the wider region.

The Lebanese president reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the international peacekeeping mission, noting that Lebanon is coordinating with French President Emmanuel Macron to facilitate the renewal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate.

Earlier, Lebanon’s Health Ministry stated that nine people were killed and 13 others wounded in Israeli strikes across the Nabatieh district.

The Ministry put the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and Sept. 6 at 4,362 killed and 12,378 wounded.

The Lebanese Armed Forces have documented more than 5,000 Israeli attacks on the country since the framework agreement was signed in June, a Lebanese military official told CNN.