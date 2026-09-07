Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said it returned 33 Kurdish young men from Libya on Monday, after they were detained and went missing there.

The KRG's Department of Foreign Relations, working with Iraq's embassy in Libya, located the missing persons and brought them home once their release from Libyan custody was arranged, the KRG said in a statement, adding that some had been held in Libyan prisons for more than a month in very poor conditions that endangered their lives.

The men arrived at Erbil International Airport, where medical teams examined them on arrival. Their return brings to 335 the number of irregular migrants brought back to the Kurdistan Region from Libya so far.

Libya is a major transit point for irregular migration to Europe, and many young people from the Kurdistan Region have attempted the route in recent years, with some facing detention, abuse or extortion along the way.

Read more: A one-way ticket: Iraq's youth bet it all on a migration gamble