Kurdistan to repatriate stranded youths from Libya

Shafaq News - ERBIL

Efforts to rescue and repatriate a group of young Kurdish citizens stranded in Libya are nearing completion, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Interior declared on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the mission is being carried out under the direct instruction of KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, stressing that “all required procedures will be finalized within one week, and the youths will return home safely.”

In late August 2025, the Regional Government (KRG) announced that 25 Kurdish youths detained in Libya would be released and returned home. The release followed coordination between the Iraqi Embassy in Tripoli and the KRG. They were there because they embarked on irregular migration journeys aimed at reaching Europe.

