Kurdistan Region hosts key conference on supporting displaced persons

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) held a conference in Erbil focused on supporting displaced persons from other regions of Iraq. The event, organized in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), was held under the theme "Internal Displacement and Human Rights within the KRG Human Rights Plan."

Dindar Zebari, the KRG's Coordinator for International Advocacy, opened the conference by addressing the challenges faced due to reduced services in displacement camps, particularly following the suspension of international aid.

"Despite these challenges, the KRG is committed to providing services and assistance to ensure stability and security for all displaced persons, especially those within the administrative boundaries of the Kurdistan Region," Zebari stated.

He also noted that the Kurdistan Region currently hosts approximately 1.2 million displaced persons and refugees across 22 camps in the three governorates of Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok.

Most of these displaced individuals fled conflicts such as the fight against ISIS and reside in both camps and urban areas, with primary needs including medical care, shelter, and food.

The Iraqi government's recent decision to close IDP camps, aimed at encouraging the return of displaced persons to their areas of origin, has sparked controversy. Many of these areas remain unsafe or inadequately rebuilt, leading to a postponement of the closure in the Kurdistan Region. This delay acknowledges that conditions in the home regions of many IDPs, particularly in Sinjar, are not yet suitable for their return.

In response, the KRG has vehemently opposed the closure decision, stressing the need for a dignified and voluntary return process.