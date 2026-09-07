Shafaq News- Semnan

Iranian judicial authorities have identified two people involved in a clash outside the dormitory of Iraqi students at Semnan University and summoned them for questioning, Semnan Province’s chief justice said, as the investigation continues.

Mohammad-Sadeq Akbari, quoted by Iran's official news agency IRNA, said the prosecutor of the provincial capital had ordered the inquiry after the fight broke out between residents and several Iraqi students near their residence, and that efforts to identify others involved were ongoing. “Anyone found to have taken part in the clash or in disrupting order and security would face legal action once the investigation is complete,” he said.

Akbari disputed some accounts of the incident, saying reporting by what he called hostile media did not match the reality of the case or the initial findings, and that the incident should be judged on official reports and the authorities' further investigations.

Iraq’s acting cultural attaché in Tehran, Haidar Nassar, said the clash began overnight when an intoxicated Iranian man entered the students’ residence and argued with several of them before returning with a group of others, touching off a fight that Iranian security forces moved to contain.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry also called for legal action against those responsible.