Iraq applauds US-Iran two-week truce

Iraq applauds US-Iran two-week truce
2026-04-08T05:25:02+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Wednesday welcomed the newly announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran, viewing it as an opportunity to ease regional tensions and reinforce stability.

In a statement, the country’s Foreign Ministry praised efforts to contain crises and advance dialogue and diplomacy, underlining the need to turn the ceasefire into a broader, sustained political process. It also stressed the importance of full compliance with the truce, while cautioning against any escalation that could push the region back into instability.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week suspension of all bombing and attacks on Iran, describing it as a mutual ceasefire, provided Tehran agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “completely, immediately, and safely.”

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