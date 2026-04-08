Iraq applauds US-Iran two-week truce

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Wednesday welcomed the newly announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran, viewing it as an opportunity to ease regional tensions and reinforce stability.

In a statement, the country’s Foreign Ministry praised efforts to contain crises and advance dialogue and diplomacy, underlining the need to turn the ceasefire into a broader, sustained political process. It also stressed the importance of full compliance with the truce, while cautioning against any escalation that could push the region back into instability.

بيان صحفي – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/vbaQY32SBj pic.twitter.com/9Kbb4tTre3 — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) April 7, 2026

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week suspension of all bombing and attacks on Iran, describing it as a mutual ceasefire, provided Tehran agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “completely, immediately, and safely.”