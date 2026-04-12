Israel bolsters combat readiness following US-Iran talks collapse

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel has placed its military on high alert, accelerating operational readiness as US-Iran diplomatic efforts lose momentum, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Citing military sources, Yedioth Ahronoth noted that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has called for faster deployment timelines, reinforced alert protocols, and steps aimed at closing operational gaps across key units, stressing that this framework is typically used ahead of major operations.

Israeli officials had repeatedly anticipated the collapse of the talks held in Pakistan, assessing that Iran entered the negotiations with limited flexibility and little willingness to compromise on core issues tied to its nuclear program. Military and intelligence assessments also indicated preparations for a potential rapid escalation, with Iranian missile systems and launch infrastructure now among updated targeting priorities.

Meanwhile, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan described internal debate over the next steps. The final decision, according to the broadcaster, rests with US President Donald Trump, with some advisers advocating for broader room for negotiations.

Earlier today, Trump indicated that the talks broke down over Iran’s nuclear program, arguing that Tehran remains unwilling to scale back its ambitions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked the current standoff to wider regional tensions, noting that Israel’s confrontation with Iran remains unresolved, while vowing continued pressure on Tehran and its allied groups.

Although a two-week ceasefire remains formally in place, neither Washington nor Tehran has confirmed whether it will hold following the collapse of the talks.