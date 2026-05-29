Iran shot down a drone over Qeshm Island

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian air defense systems downed a drone over Qeshm Island, Iran’s Mehr News Agency reported on Friday.

The agency said air defense activity was heard around the island, without providing further details on the nature of the threat or the party behind it.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei questioned whether the United States has truly lifted its naval blockade on Iranian ports, arguing that no clear evidence has emerged to confirm the claims as ''genuine or merely media statements.’’

US President Donald Trump maintained that Washington would lift the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the strategic waterway must be reopened immediately without any transit fees.