Israeli army chief says 7,500 Hezbollah members killed during war

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir claimed on Friday that 7,500 Hezbollah members had been killed, including 2,500 since March, describing every strike against Hezbollah as a strike against Iran and its “investments.”

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Israeli forces in the Shebaa Farms area, Zamir said the cumulative damage inflicted on Hezbollah is severe and unprecedented, adding that Israel’s objective was to deepen its strikes against Hezbollah, remove threats, and defend northern Israeli towns.

Hezbollah has not confirmed these figures or announced an official death toll for its fighters since 2023, although the group had previously disclosed casualties during the period between October 2023 and September 2024, and again between November 2024 and February 2026.

“The yellow line in Lebanon did not restrict Israel’s ability to act against Hezbollah,” Zamir said, stressing that Israel remained prepared for any developments and was in full readiness for a confrontation with Iran.

Regarding Hezbollah drones, the Israeli military chief affirmed that “the threat posed a challenge but that Israel would overcome it,” explaining that the Israeli army was investing in operational and technological solutions to counter drones.