Drone crashes and explodes in Golestan, Iran

Shafaq News / The official Iranian news agency reported an explosion in one of the country's provinces resulting from the crash of an unidentified drone.

The Iranian news agency stated, "an explosion occurred in the city of Gorgan in Golestan province due to the crash of a drone in a residential area of the city."

The official agency did not provide any further details, but activists shared images of the wreckage of the drone and a video clip documenting the incident.