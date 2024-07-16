Drones target Ain al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq

Shafaq News/ Two drones targeted the vicinity of Ain al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq, where Global Coalition forces are stationed, an Iraqi security source reported on Tuesday evening.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, confirmed the attack but did not provide further details on casualties or damage.

Earlier this year, factions within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) had announced a halt to operations against US forces in Iraq, leading to a period of relative calm.

This drone attack marks a resumption of hostilities.

IRI refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, such as Kata’ib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa, it is a part of the "Axis of Resistance" alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 39,289 Palestinians, predominantly children and women.