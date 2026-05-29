Tehran casts doubt on Trump’s Hormuz blockade claims

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Friday questioned whether the United States has truly lifted its naval blockade on Iranian ports, arguing that no clear evidence has emerged to confirm the claims as ''genuine or merely media statements.’’

In a press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei noted that any future arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz would depend on coordination between Iran and Oman, the two countries overlooking the strategic waterway.

“Hostile vessels were barred from crossing the strait, while commercial ships had continued passing in coordination with our forces,” he added, pointing out that exchanges of messages between Tehran and Washington are ongoing, though a memorandum of understanding between the two sides has not yet been finalized.

On the nuclear file, Baqaei stated that Iran’s immediate priority remains ending the war rather than discussing its program, underlining that no Western side holds the authority to “address us through dictates.”

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump maintained that Washington would lift the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the strategic waterway must be reopened immediately without any transit fees.

He also insisted that Iran must agree never to obtain a nuclear weapon, claiming that its enriched nuclear material “will be unearthed” and destroyed by the United States in close coordination with Tehran.

Iran’s Fars News Agency, meanwhile, described Trump’s remarks as a “mix of truth and falsehood,” aimed at projecting a political victory ahead of a final deal approval.