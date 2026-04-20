Tehran conditions future US-talks on concrete guarantees

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has yet to decide whether it will take part in US talks scheduled for April 21 in Islamabad, Pakistan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated on Monday, linking the stalled diplomacy to “repeated US violations” of the current two-week ceasefire.

In a press briefing, Baqaei indicated that any return to talks would depend on practical guarantees Tehran considers enforceable, citing deepening mistrust toward Washington shaped by earlier negotiations.

He also confirmed that Tehran has submitted a 10-point proposal to Pakistan, pointing to what he described as “inconsistent messaging” from Washington, while noting that Iran has not received any serious proposal on easing sanctions.

On maritime security, Baqaei underlined that the Strait of Hormuz remained open before the joint US-Israeli war on Iran, arguing that current risks stem directly from those developments. He added that Tehran had already informed the Pakistani mediator of these developments. Calling on the international community to assume responsibility for the situation, he warned that Iran would respond firmly to any foreign military attack.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that US President Donald Trump anticipates a possible breakthrough in negotiations with Iran, particularly over its nuclear enrichment program and regional role, while keeping the option of renewed military action on the table if no deal is reached.

Iran has not confirmed any commitment to suspend its nuclear program. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf cautioned that transit through the Strait would operate only along “designated routes and with Iran’s permission,” adding that the waterway would not remain open if the blockade continues.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of high escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears