US warns of security risks in Iraq despite airspace reopening

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Monday warned American citizens of persistent security risks in Iraq despite the reopening of airspace and the resumption of limited commercial flights.

In a security alert, the embassy indicated that Iran-aligned armed groups continue to plan attacks targeting US citizens and affiliated interests across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, urging heightened vigilance due to ongoing threats from rockets, drones, and other projectiles.

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Baghdad, Iraq – April 20, 2026Location: IraqIraqi terrorist militias aligned with Iran continue to plot additional attacks against U.S. citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq, including in the Iraqi Kurdistan… — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) April 20, 2026

The advisory maintained a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning —the highest level— calling on Americans to avoid Iraq and advising those already in the country to leave immediately. It also confirmed that its operations remain limited following the departure of some personnel, with services restricted to emergency assistance. The embassy advised against approaching its compound in Baghdad or the consulate in Erbil, noting that routine consular services, including visa processing, remain suspended.