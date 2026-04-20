Former Iraqi MP receives two-year prison sentence

Former Iraqi MP receives two-year prison sentence
2026-04-20T11:00:00+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi misdemeanors court on Monday handed a two-year prison sentence to former lawmaker Mishaan Al-Jubouri, in a case dating back to 2022.

Al-Jubouri indicated that the lawsuit was filed by Judge Jassim al-Omari in connection with a prior dispute involving Faiq Zidan, head of the Supreme Judicial Council. He added that he had not received formal notification of the case and that his testimony was never recorded, noting the ruling was issued in absentia.

Describing the case as “shocking,” he suggested that “there is more beneath the surface,” without offering further details.

Judicial authorities have not yet issued any immediate comment on the matter.

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