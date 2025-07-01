Iraq confirms new top judge after Federal Court shakeup

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council held a joint meeting led by its president, Faiq Zidan, to discuss operational procedures and constitutional compliance following a major reshuffle in the country’s top court.

According to a statement, the session formally confirmed the appointment of the new head of the Federal Supreme Court Munther Ibrahim, who expressed gratitude to the court’s members for withdrawing their retirement requests, citing the resolution of the issues that had prompted them.

“The meeting discussed the mechanisms for sound judicial work and adherence to jurisdiction, as stipulated in the constitution and applicable laws, and the importance of preserving the judiciary's independence and impartiality and refraining from any behavior or practice undermining this.”