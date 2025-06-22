Iraqi top leaders convene to assess regional fallout

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s top authorities convened an emergency meeting to address mounting regional tensions following the recent US airstrikes on nuclear facilities inside Iran.

President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, and Supreme Judicial Council head Faiq Zidan attended the closed-door session. No official statement was issued regarding the nature of the discussions or any conclusions reached.

With concerns rising over the potential fallout for Iraq, al-Sudani also planned further consultations with leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) and the State Administration Coalition (SAC)—an alliance bringing together key Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish political forces. These talks are intended to evaluate the implications of the regional escalation on Iraq’s security and political environment.