Iraq cabinet completion delayed until after parliamentary recess

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The remaining vacancies in Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's cabinet will not be filled until after Iraq's parliament returns from its legislative recess, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) lawmaker Harem Kamal Agha said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Kamal Agha noted that parliament is currently in recess and is scheduled to resume sessions after July 1. "The remaining government positions will be addressed after parliament reconvenes."

Earlier this week, ruling Shiite Coordination Framework lawmaker Amer Al-Fayez stated that political blocs had yet to submit nominees for the vacant ministries and that holding a parliamentary session during the recess was unlikely.

National State Forces Alliance leader Ammar Al-Hakim said on Wednesday that political parties were continuing consultations to resolve the remaining cabinet appointments, including the possibility of an emergency parliamentary session before the recess ends.

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