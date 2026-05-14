Iraq's parliament leaders convene ahead of cabinet confidence vote

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's parliament speaker and several bloc leaders met Thursday at the office of First Deputy Speaker Adnan Fayhan al-Dulaimi to finalize preparations ahead of the confidence vote on the incoming government of Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi.

Al-Dulaimi's office said that the meeting aimed to put “the final touches” on proceedings before the session, which will cover a vote on the ministerial program and the granting of confidence to the new cabinet.

The Council of Representatives is scheduled to hold the vote on Thursday at 5:00 pm local time.