President Barzani heads to Baghdad for Al-Zaidi cabinet vote

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is set to travel to Baghdad on Thursday to participate in the parliamentary session dedicated to voting on the cabinet lineup proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi.

The confidence vote session is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. local time.

Earlier today, Barzani expressed the Region’s readiness to cooperate with Al-Zaidi in forming a new Iraqi government based on the country’s constitution.