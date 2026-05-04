President Barzani, PM-designate Al-Zaidi discuss government formation in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi in Baghdad on Monday to discuss efforts to form the next federal government, a source told Shafaq News.

Barzani is on a two-day visit to the Iraqi capital to discuss key political files, including government formation and relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region. Earlier today, he discussed political developments with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, with both stressing the need to accelerate government formation in a way that meets the expectations of all components of the Iraqi people.

On Saturday, Al-Zaidi visited Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, where he met Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani, the president, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, before traveling to Al-Sulaymaniyah for talks with Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani as part of ongoing consultations on the government program and cabinet lineup.